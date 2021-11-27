Could Cardano fall below $1.50 after sliding 10% in 24 hours?

Summary:

Cardano price (ADA/USD) is down more than 10% over the last 24 hours.

However, the decline could be ending with trading volume only up 2.21%.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform advocating for a positive change in the world.

The Cardano price ( ADA/USD ) is down more than 10% on Friday amid increased fears from the new covid variant. ADA is the utility token of Cardano, a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that claims to empower “changemakers, innovators, and visionaries” so that they can bring positive change to the world.

The platform operates within an open-source ecosystem that seeks to redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins of individuals. As a result, ADA owners are able to participate in the operation of the network.

Is ADA poised for more declines?

From an investment perspective, Cardano seems to have plunged more than 50% after hitting a new all-time high in September. Therefore, it could be an opportunity to buy for those willing to overlook the short-term turbulence.

However, given the current downward pressure, it may not be the best time to add to your current ADA.

Source – TradingView Technically, ADA seems to be trading within a descending channel formation in the intraday chart. As a result, it has plunged to the oversold conditions of the 14-day RSI, thus creating an opportunity for a rebound.

Therefore, investors could target potential technical rebounds at about $1.69, or higher at $1.89. On the other hand, if the crypto market continues to experience pressure amid the new covid variant, ADA could fall towards $1.41 or lower to $1.21.

Therefore, it may be best to monitor the general crypto market movement before betting on a rebound.