CRO price steady as Cronos unveils winners of its accelerator program

CRO price moved sideways on Thursday after the developers announced the first cohort of its accelerator program. Cronos is trading at $0.1317, which is about 14% above the lowest level this month.

Cronos accelerator program

Cronos is a leading smart contract platform that was unveiled in 2021 by Crypto.com. It is an EVM-compatible platform that has superior speeds, lower transaction costs, and strong compatibility with other chains. Cronos is built on top of Cosmos SDK.

In just a few months, Cronos has grown its ecosystem rapidly. It now has over 300 projects in all industries like gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and decentralised finance (DeFi). According to DeFi Llama, apps in its ecosystem like MM Finance, VVS Finance, Tectonic, and Ferro have a combined total value locked (TVL) of over $1 billion.

In a statement on Thursday, Cronos unveiled the first cohort of developers who will receive funding as part of its $100 million accelerator program. These developers are spread across all industries like Web3 Gaming, Social Fi, and DeFi among others. Some of those developers are Eyeball Pool, The New Resistance, Wild Forest, and Bubble Maps.

Bubble Maps is a platform that provides auditing and analytics visualization tool for tokens and NFTs. Meshlink, on the other hand, is an all-in-one smart-contract management and transaction analytics platform for Web 3 teams. Glass Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers a Discretised-Liquidity-AMM model to improve efficiency. In a statement, Ken Timsit, Managing Director of Cronos Chain said:

“Cronos is dedicated to supporting a vibrant and growing ecosystem of dApps and users of DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and infrastructure analytics. Ultimately, this first cohort of the Cronos Accelerator Programme established a precedent for our program to champion projects that have the potential to lead the way in engaging and onboarding the next generation of Web3 users.”

More smart contract platforms have launched accelerator products worth billions of dollars. For example, Avalanche has two programs known as Rush and Multiververse that are providing over $600 million to developers. Just this week, Kadena Eco announced its inaugural list of its grants recipients.

CRO price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that CRO price rose slightly after the Federal Reserve decision. This performance was in line with that of other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana. It has crossed the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The two have even made a bullish crossover pattern.

Cronos has formed an ascending channel shown in blue. It also moved slightly above the important resistance at $0.1285, which was the chin of the double-top pattern. Therefore, the coin will likely continue rising as buyers target the key resistance at $0.15.