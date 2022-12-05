CRO rallies by 10% today as Crypto.com announces a partnership with Coca-Cola

CRO is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap today.

Crypto.com’s native token is up by 10% today following the exchange’s partnership with Coca-Cola.

CRO could rally higher soon as the broader crypto market is performing well.

Crypto.com announces a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola

CRO, the native token of the Crypto.com exchange, is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. It is up by 10% in the last 24 hours and could rally higher soon.

The positive performance comes after CRO’s underperformance last week. The ongoing rally can be attributed to Crypto.com announcing a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola.

Crypto.com and Coca-Cola have partnered to launch a series of NFT artworks. The NFTs are inspired by the unique ‘heatmaps’ created by each team’s on-field attacks, tackles, and winning goals in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The broader crypto market has been performing well today, with the total market cap currently standing at $869 billion (up by nearly 2%). Bitcoin is also up by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of Bitcoin is above the $17k mark and could be headed toward $18k soon.

Key levels to watch

The CRO/USD 4-hour chart has turned bullish as the coin has been performing well over the last 24 hours. The technical indicators show that CRO is outperforming the broader crypto market.

The MACD line crossed into the positive zone a few hours ago, indicating the bulls are currently in control. The 14-day RSI of 63 also indicates that CRO is in a bullish zone.

At press time, CRO is trading at $0.0725 per coin. If the bullish trend persists, CRO could move past the first major resistance level at $0.08964 before the end of the day.

CRO could rally higher and reach the $0.105 resistance level over the next few hours or days.

