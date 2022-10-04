Crypto Casino of the Year BC.GAME Launches Its All-New Redesigned Website With Better Features

Willemstad, Curaçao, 4th October, 2022, Chainwire

Today, BC.GAME announces the launch of its newly redesigned website with more and better features for its players. This is one of the many efforts of BC.GAME in order to continue giving the best experience and satisfaction to its players around the world.

BC.GAME Introduces a Newly Redesigned Website

The main website showcases a new UI layout with a cleaner and slicker design compared to the old version. Players can also select different languages if they want to translate the descriptions written on the site. Languages such as Portuguese, Indonesian, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean, and Spanish are now available for players.

Recently, BC.GAME formed partnerships with two of the most recognized names in football and eSports—AFA and Cloud9. The new website features a dedicated page for sponsorships to keep the community updated about the latest events involving the casino’s partners.

Bold and Better Features for BC.GAME Players

As part of the new design, players will now be able to access helpful content—from game recommendations for each user, details of the game providers, and game descriptions.

Game interactions are now also available. Players can rate games, like, comment, share, and provide feedback on the games they play.

More security features are added, such as new additional Official Staff Verification page feature and an updated KYC feedback feature.

All players will have access to these bold and better features on the new BC.GAME website.

Chris, Chief Operating Officer at BC.GAME shares, “The iGaming industry moves fast. Keeping up with it is no small feat. As industry trailblazers, we pride ourselves on doing more than just staying ahead of the curve. Our goal is to create the curve. The only way to accomplish this is by keeping the communication channels with our community open. On behalf of the BC.GAME team, I would like to thank our loyal community for all the feedback and suggestions they have given by presenting this latest upgrade.”

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers players the best online casino experience. Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is among the first casinos to support Lightning Network, not only revolutionizing the casino industry but also the blockchain space. With the recent addition of sports betting, users can enjoy more than 8,000 games, including sports, slots, live table games and even the famous Bitcoin ( BTC ) crash game. BC.GAME has won multiple industry awards, making it the Crypto Casino of the Year 2022. The platform accepts many leading cryptocurrencies and recently started accepting fiat payments.

Learn more: http://bc.game

Contact

PR, Issay Domingo, BC Game, [email protected]