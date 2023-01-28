The partnership sees Stake become a co-title sponsor for the 2023 F1 season and beyond.

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team will take on a new identity as Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake.

Stake co-founder Bijan Tehrani said the crypto casino will use the partnership to bring more people to the digital space.

Stake.com, a leading online casino and betting platform, has sealed a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with the Alfa Romeo F1 Team.

According to a press release from the Formula One team, Stake has agreed to be the official co-title partner in a multi-year partnership that will help Stake increase its fan base across the world. The partnership will increase the crypto gambling platform’s brand recognition as it makes entry into a new market with diverse users.

Stake in ground-breaking partnership

Ahead of the 2023 Formula One season, the partnership will see Alfa Romeo’s team identity changed to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. Meanwhile, Stake will use the partnership to bring more people to the digital space, the platform’s co-founder Bijan Tehrani said in a statement.

“We could not be more thrilled to join a legendary F1 team that shares with us the same ambitions of growth and success,” he noted.

The two companies will work together to expand the online casino’s opportunities, with fan engagement programs initiated alongside the Formula One calendar. The firms hope to make race weekends even more engaging and eventful for fans, with brand recognition enhanced via visibility on the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake.

The crypto gambling platform, founded in 2017, will also benefit from the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake’s partnership with live streaming platform Kick.com. The community-driven platform will further increase Stake’s visibility to a global audience.

With this deal, Stake’s portfolio now includes some of the best in the global sports and entertainment industry, including music, soccer and mixed martial arts. Two of the biggest names in the world of sports and entertainment who have deals with Stake are Canadian superstar Drake and Argentinian footballer legend Sergio Aguero.