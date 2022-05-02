Crypto.com, a top cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform available across the globe, has added a former Visa regulatory chief to its team, according to a brief detail shared on LinkedIn.

Roeland Van der Stappen, who headed Visa’s regulatory affairs team for Europe, has reportedly left the role and taken up an offer at the cryptocurrency firm.

In his LinkedIn announcement on Monday, Van der Stappen said he was now Crypto.com’s Vice President, Policy and Engagement for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President, Policy and Engagement, EMEA at Crypto.com! Looking forward to dive into #crypto and #Web3 policy issues and begin sharing all the great things my colleagues are working on,” he wrote .

Van der Stappen headed Visa’s regulatory affairs team in Europe for three and half years and had previously worked at banking giant Barclays.

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 and currently counts over 4,000 people as part of its team. The exchange, which recently expanded its services to the US market, has a customer base of over 10 million people.