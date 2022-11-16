Crypto.com partners with COPA90 to launch ‘The Impossible Challenge’

The Impossible Challenge will see if it is possible for a fan to attend every single game at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced that it has partnered with football media company COPA90 to launch The Impossible Challenge.’

According to the crypto exchange, the move involves challenging one person to attend every single FIFA World Cup match in Qatar. This feat has never been achieved before in the previous tournaments, Crypto.com added.

The content creator and popular YouTuber, Thogden, will attempt to attend a staggering 64 games in 28 days. If he achieves this feat, Thogden will enter the history books.

Thogden will attempt to attend the opening game at the Al Bayt Stadium and proceed to attend every match afterward until the Final at Lusail Stadium. He will also be bringing millions of fans and followers from around the world along for the epic journey and tournament.

This is the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and is also the first time the competition will be played in the winter. Fans would also have the opportunity to attend more than one game in a day due to stadium locations.

While commenting on the launch of this challenge, Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com, said;

“Creating new and innovative ways to connect and build engagement with iconic moments is central to Crypto.com. We are incredibly excited to partner with COPA90 and help produce a first-ever experience for a truly historic event.”

Ed Groves, Head of Growth, COPA90, added that;

“This FIFA World Cup™ is unlike any other, so we wanted to showcase a unique tournament in a totally unique way with a daring world first. The Impossible Challenge will be a raw, unscripted, and ambitious adventure showcasing the stories from every single country and fanbase going.”

Crypto.com is the first-ever crypto trading platform sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. The crypto exchange said it has an opportunity to add another first to the list, reflecting a unique FIFA World Cup in the most unique way possible.

Crypto.com said it would work with COPA90 to capture Thogden’s epic challenge as he races across Qatar in his audacious attempt to see every game live.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin in Qatar on 20th November. The Final is slated for 18th December.

Thogden is one of the leading creators globally covering the matchday experience. Known for his emotional goal reactions and hot takes, Theo has built a cult following, with almost daily YouTube videos.

COPA90 is a fan-first football media company, uniquely positioned at the intersection of fan engagement and reaching more than 70 million fans around the world monthly.