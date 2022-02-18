Crypto crash today: Major cryptos in freefall as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate

Bitcoin and altcoin prices have crashed as tensions between Russia and Ukraine peak. The Bitcoin and altcoin price crash comes in addition to a stock market plunge in the wake of comments made by U.S. president Joe Biden that Ukraine could be invaded in a few days.

Consequences of the crypto crash today

Bitcoin has shed almost 10% of its value over the last 24 hours, crashing toward $40,000. Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, Solana, and XRP are seeing similar drops. Over the past week, almost $200 billion has been wiped out from the combined $1.9 trillion crypto market.

Terra is the biggest loser in the top 20 with -8%. Apart from the trends affecting the whole market, news that SEC is suing its CEO is adding to its losses.

Should you buy the dip? This article attempts to answer that question and tells readers all they need to know about the best places to buy the major assets in today’s crypto crash.

Top places to buy Bitcoin now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BTC with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BTC with eToro today Disclaimer

Top places to buy Ethereum now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ETH with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ETH with eToro today Disclaimer

Top places to buy Binance Coin now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BNB with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BNB with eToro today Disclaimer

Top places to buy Terra now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy LUNA with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy LUNA with eToro today Disclaimer

Should I buy the dip in the crypto crash today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Crypto on social media