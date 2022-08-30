Crypto custody and services firm Fireblocks adds support for Solana

The venture-backed crypto custody and services firm Fireblocks has added support for Solana. Fireblocks users will now be able to directly interact with Solana applications on Fireblocks’ platform

The integration allows users to connect and interact directly with decentralized applications (dApps) built on the Solana ecosystem. Developers on the Solana ecosystem will also be able to utilize a wide variety of tools.

Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov said:

“Fireblocks’ Web3 Engine offers Solana builders the highest level of security when it comes to accessing the blockchain and its ecosystem of applications for their customers.”

According to DeFiLlama, the total locked value on Solana was approximately $1.4 billion making it the sixth largest blockchain in terms of this metric. In addition, Solana’s non-fungible (NFT) community is the second-most active across all blockchains.

Solana price after the integration

After the news of the integration, the price of SOL, Solana’s native token, surged to a daily high of $33.07. The token had however dropped to $31.12 at press time, registering a drop of 2.62% in the past 24 hours.

Today’s drop has made SOL lose half of the gains it had made yesterday and it has aroused fears of resuming the previous bearish trend that had seen it drop to a low of $30.