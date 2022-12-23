Crypto exchange Binance expands its holiday-themed gift cards

Binance introduced its Gift Cards last year.

The cryptocurrency exchange has expanded its Gift Cards selection to include over 238 designs.

The Secret Santa promotion will end on December 28th.

Binance Gift Cards has new designs

Binance , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced earlier this week that it had expanded its Gift Cards selection.

The cryptocurrency exchange revealed that it launched its Gift Cards last year, empowering users to gift cryptocurrency in a unique and non-traditional way. Binance added that the gift cards had experienced significant demand, with over 1.8 million traded between July 2021 and October 2022.

In 2022, the crypto exchange expanded its Gift Cards selection to include over 238 unique holiday-themed designs. In addition to this, Binance said it is hosting a series of promotional events, including Mystery Boxes and a Secret Santa promotion with more than $70,000 in rewards.

While expanding on this latest cryptocurrency news , Binance revealed that the Secret Santa promotion will end on December 28th and will give away 36,000 “New User Exclusive (NUE) Gift Cards” to fresh users worth up to $5.

Binance will select the recipients randomly, with 6,000 new users receiving $5 each, 10,000 users awarded $2 each, and 20,000 users collecting $1 each.

Winners can claim their winnings via the Binance app or website, and to redeem the gift cards, recipients must access the platform’s official Gift Card website.

Binance launches new features for the Binance Feed

This latest development comes a few days after Binance unveiled new features for its Web3-focused social platform, Binance Feed. Binance said the new features would enable users to experience crypto news and content creation seamlessly on different devices.

The Mystery Box event began on December 19 and is set to be concluded on December 25. During the event, Binance said each of its Gift Cards would include a Mystery Box containing random rewards.

Binance users can also purchase a Mystery Box for $1 for a chance to multiply the value of their participation fee. Following the end of the event, users can claim their respective rewards from the Mystery Boxes.

The cryptocurrency exchange revealed that the grand prize in the Mystery Box event on Binance is $2,000, with second and third-place winners receiving $1,500 and $500, respectively.

However, Binance said it would allow its users to recover their participation cost (entry fee) by opening the Mystery Box within the specified time frame and participating in other seasonal events throughout December.

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume.