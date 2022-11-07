Football fans globally have a chance to earn $1 million from Binance’s Fever 2022 program.

Binance , the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has announced the launch of Binance Fever 2022. The program is under the Binance Fan Token umbrella and gives football fans all over the world the opportunity to make money.

According to Binance, football fans all over the world have the opportunity to earn from the $1 million it had allocated to the program. Binance wrote;

“Binance Football Fever 2022 introduces a new utility feature for Binance Fan Tokens. You can showcase your sports knowledge and make informed judgments on how football matches will unfold. In return, you will be rewarded for your participation.”

To take part in the events, fans can start by claiming their free NFT passports. Afterward, they can submit a guess for the outcome of upcoming matches to support their favourite football teams.

Binance revealed that fans can start claiming their NFT passports from today, November 7. They can start supporting their favourite teams from November 11 to December 18.

Binance said the game is a first-of-its-kind Web3 fan experience and is powered by blockchain technology. It provides fans with the chance to win prizes while also rewarding participants with exclusive NFTs and premium, money-can’t-buy experiences via teams such as Santos FC, S.S. Lazio and F.C Porto.

The cryptocurrency exchange added that all new users and Binance Fan Token holders would enjoy special bonuses and some multipliers in the games.

“Fans around the world will be tuning in to watch this historic tournament, and we’re thrilled to be able to make those celebrations even more memorable,” said Lisa He, Head of NFT and Fan Tokens at Binance. “Not only is this a great way to feel a part of the action and have some fun, players have the chance to win incredible prizes, totally unique experiences, and collectible NFTs. To make this experience even more special and allow fans to celebrate it with others, fans can also invite others to the game and challenge them to enjoy the fun together.”