The partnership between the two entities will see OKX make headway in the sporting world.

OKX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has announced that it would be the Official Training Kit Partner of Manchester City for the 2022/2023 season.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the agreement will see OKX featured across the training kit of the Manchester City men’s and women’s first teams.

OKX added that the men’s first team will debut the training kit when returning for their first pre-season training session today, with the women’s team wearing the kit on their return to training next month.

This latest development comes after OKX was announced as Manchester City’s Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner in March.

While commenting on this latest development, Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said:

“The real grit and perseverance is built on the training ground. This is the way we want to nurture new users on our platform. Being Man City’s Official Training Kit Partner helps us extend that mindset from the training ground over to our trading app community. We want our community to learn from that mindset and use our demo trading feature to train for the real exchange just like Man City players train before the beginning of the season. Our partnership with Man City has provided a great platform through which we have the opportunity to educate those curious about crypto and offer those already involved the training they need to participate responsibly.”

OKX pointed out that its mission is to educate and inform customers in order to make them responsible long-term traders. Roel de Vries, Group Chief Operating Officer, City Football Group, said they are pleased to expand their existing relationship with OKX. He added that;

“Since the initial partnership began in March 2022, we have worked together to ‘supercharge the fan experience’ through a number of exciting content activations ahead of high-profile fixtures during the culmination of the 2021/22 season and we look forward to continuing to develop these opportunities over the coming year.”

As part of the partnership, OKX has commissioned renowned street artist Akse P19 and Global Street Art Agency to create artworks featuring Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, João Cancelo and John Stones across four locations in Manchester.

OKX added that QR codes will be incorporated within the murals, allowing fans to scam them and stand a chance to win their very own season ticket in the OKX Hospitality Box.

Manchester City is the reigning champions of the English Premier League and has won the title four times in the last five years.