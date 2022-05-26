The cryptocurrency market has recorded massive growth over the past few years.

Marieke Flament, the chief executive officer of Near Foundation has revealed in a recent interview that cryptocurrency is not something that can be ignored anymore.

Near Foundation is the development team behind Near Protocol, one of the leading blockchains in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

She stated that;

“My takeaway from Davos … is that crypto is not something that can be ignored anymore. It’s part of the conversation. It’s open, it’s actually inclusive, and it wants collaboration, and it can help solve some of our biggest challenges.”

A key aspect of cryptocurrencies is their decentralised nature. Flament pointed this out during the interview, citing the situation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She stated that the spaces for Web3 companies in Davos are open to everyone. Anyone interested in learning about these companies can easily do so. However, that is not the case with the centralised companies.

Flament added that;

“And then you look at the … traditional part is very guarded and you need a badge and you have guards at the entrance and you can’t get in. This is indicative of how large companies are out of bounds for commoners, in Davos and elsewhere.”

The Russia-Ukraine war has been at the heart of many issues globally in recent months. Flament commented that;

“We really need to lean on technology because we are facing some of the biggest challenges we’ve ever faced.”

NEAR, the native token of the Near Protocol is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world at the moment. The coin occupies the 22nd spot in the Coinmarketcap list, with a market cap of over $3 billion.

The cryptocurrency market has lost more than 50% of its value over the past six months as Bitcoin and others have recorded huge losses.