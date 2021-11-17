Crypto markets lower, SAND is the big winner today

The crypto market was lower over the past 24 hours, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering losses. All three major US indices reversed yesterday’s slight losses to close in the green. The NASDAQ100 led the way, just under 0.80% higher.

SPX500 closed the day up 0.39%, in part thanks to its constituent Qualcomm. The chipmaker gained 7.89% after announcing plans to improve its PC processors.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was down around 1%, trading below $60,000 at time of writing. Ethereum lost around 3%. Ripple and Cardano lost around 3% and 5% respectively.

Avalanche, which ranks 12th by market cap, was up almost 13% at the time of writing. The Avalanche price has done relatively well as investors reflect on its growing market share in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. Avalanche claims to be an Ethereum killer that is best-known for its blazing speeds.

Top movers

Decentraland (#38) continues its rise, up 11.87% in 24 hours and almost 30% in the past 7 days. IOTA is a big winner following yesterday’s Shimmer launch announcement, having gained 18.6% today.

SAND at #60 has gained over 30% today. It announced the launch of Metaverse Alpha, its highly anticipated play-to-earn metaverse event that was 4 years in the making. The play-to-earn (P2E) Alpha event, which will launch in “phased stages”, has driven the token up spectacularly.

Trending

Cumstar, a token for the adult industry that provides solutions for privacy, chargebacks, and anonymity, is trending today. It markets itself as a fully decentralized platform set allowing content creators to thrive without the risk of control or removal. The token has gained 6% in 24 h.

The biggest gainer today is ARC Governance, the governance mechanism for the ARCx protocol. The token ARCX aims to promote sustainable growth and fair governance by aligning incentives between various stakeholders within the ecosystem.

It was trading at $964.21 at the time of writing. Its fully diluted market cap is $96.5 billion, up 276,972% in the last 24 hours.