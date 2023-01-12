Crypto Outlook 2030: Why You Should Invest in Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Metacade (MCADE)

The crypto market is constantly evolving, making it tricky to know which coins are worth investing in for the long term. In this article, you’ll discover three crypto tokens with plenty of promise and a strong potential for future growth. They are Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and an up-and-comer known as Metacade (MCADE).

Why Invest in Cardano (ADA)?

Cardano is one of the leading layer-1 solutions, currently ranked ninth in the list of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. While it performs much of the same function as Ethereum, Cardano sets itself apart in a few ways that make it an attractive investment.

The first is its academic-based approach. Each upgrade undergoes rigorous academic testing before being rolled out. For example, its consensus protocol, Ouroboros, is mathematically secure and, as a result, well-hardened against attack.

Secondly, Cardano is making some significant changes to its network in 2023. It’s launching the Djed stablecoin, which will likely accelerate Cardano’s growing position in the DeFi space. Cardano developers are also expected to implement Hydra and Midnight soon. Hydra is a scaling solution that could one day enable the network to one day to achieve 1 million transactions per second (TPS). Midnight is a protocol designed around privacy regulations.

Cardano (ADA) Crypto Outlook 2030

These upcoming upgrades have undoubtedly strengthened the ADA crypto outlook for 2030. Fundamental factors, like its rigorous approach to innovation, rockstar development team, and strategic alliances, only boost Cardano’s long-term potential. In 2030, ADA will likely be worth somewhere between $6.50 and $11, depending on how the future plays out. This is well above ADA’s current price of $0.27.

Why Invest in Solana (SOL)?

Solana , like Cardano, is a layer-1 solution that aims to rival Ethereum’s dominance. It’s currently the world’s 17th most valuable cryptocurrency, falling from the top ten after FTX’s collapse.

Despite taking a beating recently, Solana’s fundamentals haven’t changed. In fact, its core aspects and future developments could be the catalyst for much higher prices. For instance, Solana is one of the fastest and cheapest blockchains on the planet, able to handle up to 65,000 TPS at a negligible cost.

Firedancer, a new validator client built by Jump Crypto to improve efficiency on the Solana network, has been shown to be capable of handling 600,000 TPS in a test environment. This is much higher than Ethereum’s expected TPS of 100,000 once sharding is implemented later this year.

Moreover, the Solana Saga smartphone, expected soon, could prompt a new wave of adoption for Solana. The Saga “sets a new standard for the Web3 experience on mobile,” and developers will be given all the tools they need to develop Web3-ready mobile apps, according to a blog post by Solana Mobile.

Solana (SOL) Crypto Outlook 2030

While Solana isn’t as popular as Cardano, the network seems to have a bright future. By 2030, SOL will likely be worth at least $450, with optimistic estimates putting the token between $600 and $750. If SOL reaches $450, investors that bought in at today’s price of $13 would be up over 3,300%!

Why Invest in Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is a play-to-earn (P2E) community hub that’s aiming to become a focal point of the GameFi revolution. It’s a platform where users can link up with like-minded gamers, discover how to make the most of the latest P2E games, and even play a part in producing the games they’ll be playing.

Community-based features, like forums, live chats, reviews, competitions, and tournaments, have the potential to attract thousands of players looking for a place to call home in the nascent GameFi space. There are even MCADE rewards offered to players posting reviews, tips, and other content for the community to learn from.

Later this year, Metacade is expecting to give away its first Metagrant. Metagrants are a way for the Metacade community to direct funding toward developers building the P2E games players are most excited about playing. To receive them, developers simply submit their ideas and whoever earns the most votes for their project is awarded funding. The finished title is added to Metacade’s virtual arcade, sporting dozens of other community-backed and classic games.

With plans for a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), a job and gig board, and several big-ticket giveaways, it’s safe to say that Metacade is putting the players first. Given that GameFi is expected to explode at 10x the rate of traditional gaming by 2025 ( Crypto.com ), Metacade could be the best performer out of the three cryptos discussed here by 2030.

Metacade (MCADE) Crypto Outlook 2030

With these aspects in mind, Metacade could quickly become Web3’s number one community space for P2E gaming. Its long-term crypto outlook looks positive, with MCADE expected to reach at least $2 by 2030 – a 9,900% return on its final presale price of $0.02. If users flock to the platform as expected, then MCADE could be worth as much as $25 by the end of this decade, meaning investors that got involved in presale could be up 24,900%!

Which Token Should You Invest In?

It’s clear to see that these three cryptocurrencies have the potential to rocket in the coming years. But, after examining each, Metacade takes the lead when it comes to projected long-term returns.

With the MCADE token still in presale and a community-first philosophy, Metacade is likely to be a massive hit with investors. In fact, over $2.2m of MCADE has been sold so far, and this number is expected to keep rising. If you’re looking for a token with one of the strongest crypto outlooks on the market, check out the MCADE presale immediately!

