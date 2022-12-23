Crypto price prediction: Lisk (LSK), Metal Pay (MTL), Litentry (LIT)

Cryptocurrency prices recoiled this week as investors reflected on the actions of the Federal Reserve and the collapse of FTX. Bitcoin consolidated at $16,500 while other coins like ETH and LTC moved sideways. This consolidation even as American stocks, especially Tesla, plunged. Here are some of the top crypto price predictions for the weekend.

Lisk | LSK

Lisk is a blockchain project that provides developers with tools they need to build decentralized applications. Its Javascript SDK makes it possible for them to build interoperable sidechains. Lisk has several products, including Lisk Core, Lisk Service, and wallets. Lisk Core enables delegate forging and an API for developers while Lisk Service provides data to its UI clients.

Lisk crypto price rose slightly on Friday as investors bought the token’s dip. On the 4H chart, we see that the token’s price rose from this week’s low of $0.7236 to a high of $0.8665. It moved slightly above the important resistance point at $0.83332.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the overbought level. Therefore, I suspect that the Lisk price will drop during the weekend and test the support of $0.7200.

LSK/USD chart by TradingView

Metal Pay | MTL

Metal Pay is a fintech company that simplifies crypto payments. It describes itself as a Bitcoin-type of cryptocurrency with an interface of Venmo. The app makes it possible for people to pay and send money using cryptocurrencies. MTL is the native token for the ecosystem.

On Friday, the MTL price jumped sharply as investors accumulated the token. It rose to a high of $0.8, which was the highest level since December 21. However, as I wrote elsewhere, the main concern for Metal Pay is that its token can be viewed as a security. This means that it will likely get in trouble with American regulators. I suspect that the MTL crypto price will nosedive during the weekend to about $0.60.

MTL/USD chart by TradingView

Litentry | LIT

Litentry is an upcoming Polkadot parachain that won slot #15 in the previous parachain auction. The platform provides decentralized aggregator services that enable user identity across multiple networks. As such, users can link their identities across industries like decentralized finance and on-chain governance.

LIT price has done well in the past few trading sessions. It has risen from a low of $0.6560 on December 20. It has moved to a high of $0.7298, the highest level in a few weeks. It has crossed the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Like Metal Pay and Lisk, I suspect that LIT price will drop during the Christmas weekend.

