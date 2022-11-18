Crypto price prediction: SSV, SafePal (SFP), Chiliz (CHZ)

Cryptocurrency prices remained on edge this week as the collapse of FTX continued. During the week, Genesis, a leading crypto exchange, suspended its withdrawals briefly. Similarly, a crypto lender associated with Digital Currency Group (DCG) suspended most of its business. Bitcoin remained at $16,000. Here are the top coins to trade during the weekend: SSV, SafePal, and Chiliz.

SSV price prediction

SSV Network is an upcoming blockchain project that provides distributed validator infrastructure services for developers. It is designed for building high-performance, secure, and decentralized ETH staking applications. Some of the products using its network are Infinite Lux, Swell Network, Ankr, and Stader among others.

SSV price has made a modest recovery in the past few days. This recovery happened after the network partnered and provided a grant to Moonstake. Most importantly, it partnered with Lido, the biggest liquid staking platform in the world. Lido will use its distributed validator technology to scale its operations.

The daily chart shows that SSV price has made a strong recovery in the past few days. In this period, it has managed to move from below the 78.6% retracement to 61.8% retracement point. It is also consolidating at the 25-day and 50-day moving averages.

Therefore, it is clear that SSV Network is not out of the woods yet. A bull run will be confirmed only when it moves above the two MAs and the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level. Therefore, a pullback cannot be ruled out during the weekend.

SSV chart by TradingView

Safepal price prediction

Safepal is a crypto wallet that helps protect their cryptocurrencies. It has a hardware crypto wallet and mobile applications that are used by thousands of users. The Safepal price has done well in the past few weeks as it rallied by more than 170% from its lowest level this month. This recovery happened as people moved their coins to secure wallets.

On the daily chart, we see that the SFP price made a strong bullish breakout this week. As it rose, it managed to move above the important resistance level at $0.5985, which was the highest level since August of this year.

SafePal price also moved above all moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved to the overbought level. Therefore, the coin will likely pull back as investors start taking profits. If this happens, it will likely retest the support at $0.60.

SFPUSD chart by TradingView

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz price has done well in the past few days as the World Cup nears. In this period, it has rallied from a low of $0.1445, which was the lowest level this month. It soared to the current $0.240.

The coin has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the neutral point. The coin will likely continue soaring as the enthusiasm of the upcoming World Cup event nears. This recovery could see it rise to the important resistance at $0.3066.

CHZUSD chart by TradingView

