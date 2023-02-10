Crypto price predictions: Hedera (HBAR), Oasis (ROSE), Viberate

Cryptocurrency prices had a mixed week amid elevated risks. Bitcoin price plunged to a low of $21,820, the lowest level since January 20. AI coins like SingularityDAO, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol soared and then plunged. This decline was also in line with that of American stocks, including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices. Here are the top crypto price predictions for some of the top coins like Hedera Hashgraph, Vibrate (VIB), and Oasis Network (ROSE).

Hedera Hashgraph price prediction | HBAR

Hedera Hashgraph price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. HBAR price has formed an ascending channel shown in blue. The coin is slightly below the upper side of this rising channel. It is approaching the lower side of the Andrews Pitchfork tool. Also, the coin has moved above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.

HBAR price has moved above the 25-period and 50-period exponential moving averages. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have continued rising. Therefore, Hedera has room for more upside as buyers target the upper side of the channel at $0.0803, which is a few points above the current level.

Oasis Network price prediction | ROSE

Oasis Network is a leading smart contract platform that makes it possible for developers to create dApps. Some of the top dApps built in the network are Geniish, Covalent, and MetaMirror among others. ROSE price had a strong comeback this week, pushing it to a multi-month high of $0.076. On the 4H chart, Oasis Network price has moved below the 23.6% and 38.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.

ROSE has moved below the 25-period and 50-period moving averages. It has moved below the key support level at $0.060, the highest point on January 28. Therefore, the outlook for the coin is bearish, with the next key level to watch being at $0.055, which is ~10% below the current level.

Viberate price forecast | VIB

Viberate, the music-focused blockchain project, has done well in the past few days. VIB crypto price soared to a high of $0.148, which is about 130% above the lowest point in December. The coin rose above the key resistance point at $0.1127, the highest point on January 23rd. It has jumped above all moving averages.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the overbought level. Therefore, the coin will likely resume the downward trend and retest the key support level at $0.10. A move above the key resistance point at $0.13 will invalidate the bearish view.