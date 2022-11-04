Crypto price predictions: PERP, SOL, BRISE

Cryptocurrency prices had a relatively strong week as demand for some coins remained at an elevated level. Bitcoin remained steady at $20,000 while the total market cap of all coins surged to more than $1 trillion. The biggest crypto news was the decision by Meta to integrate NFTs in Instagram using blockchains like Polygon and Flow

Perpetual Protocol (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) that focuses on perpetual futures. For starters, a perpeutual future is a financial derivative that is different from other futures products. The difference is that these futures don’t have an expiry date.

PERP price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few days. It has remained between the important resistance level at $0.58 and the support at $0.517. It made a big breakout on Thursday as it jumped to the highest level since October 16.

Perpetual Protocol price has made a strong rebound and moved above the resistance at $0.58 and the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the key overbought level.

Therefore, PERP will likely be a bit volatile during the weekend. My base case is that the coin will retreat to a low of $0.51 and then resume the bullish trend.

Solana (SOL)

Solana has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. It has managed to move from a low of $26.90 to a high of $32. It got supercharged this week after Meta Platforms unveiled its NFT project for its Instagram product. Initially, the company will be on Polygon , the biggest layer-2 network in the industry.

Solana price remains slightly above the 50-day moving average while the RSI has moved above the neutral point of 50. It has also formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that SOL price will keep rising during the weekend.

Bitgert (BRISE)

Bitgert price had a mixed week. BRISE price initially crashed hard after Google delisted its application from the App Store. The coin then bounced back after a series of announcements. For example, it got listed by CoinX, making it available in one of the leading exchanges.

Bitgert also partnered with ONTO Wallet, which is a decentralized, cross-chain wallet that makes it possible for users to manage their identities. Bitgert also changed the name of its wallet service to Nabox Wallet. Therefore, there is a likelihood that Bitgert will see a significant increase in activity during the weekend.

