Crypto casino and sportsbook Duelbits and Aston Villa Football Club have entered into an official partnership for the 2022/23 Premier League season. The crypto platform will become Aston’s Official European Betting Partner.

Duelbits’ branding will be visible on pitch-side LED advertising boards during the former European Cup winners’ home games at the legendary Villa Park, giving the platform major exposure. Duelbits will also be represented on Aston Villa’s homepage and social networks.

Unrivaled access to the squad

Duelbits will gain unparalleled access to Aston Villa’s impressive team, with fascinating social and digital content already being planned. Duelbits hopes to contribute to the legendary club’s success this season.

Duelbits Chief Marketing Officer Marco Pinnisi commented:

Duelbits is made by individuals passionate about casino games and sports. We launched our sportsbook at the end of last year. A leading industry expert team developed the product entirely in-house. It is a deeply intuitive and immersive product made for experienced as well as new sportsbook players.

Our sportsbook is comparable to leading bookmakers in the market. Duelbits believed it was the right time to give the brand the exposure it deserved. Sponsoring one of the most famous EPL clubs was the best way. This partnership draws attention to Duelbits’ desire to work with the most prestigious sports brands.

We wanted to be connected with a historical club, although we are a young brand. We wanted to create a great combination between history and a new generation sportsbook. We are delighted and honored to support such a legendary club. We are convinced this great combination will be particularly engaging for Aston Villa fans and our users.

Duelbits.co.uk will partner with TGP Europe to offer gaming, casino, and sports betting. The platform is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.