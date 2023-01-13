Cryptocurrency price prediction: AGIX, MULTI, Aptos

Cryptocurrencies had a strong week as investors reacted to the FTX bankruptcy proceedings and the latest American inflation data. In the biggest crypto news of the week, FTX said that it had found more than $5 billion in liquid assets that it could sell. Another key news was data that showed that America’s inflation was cooling. This crypto price prediction will look at what to expect with AGIX, Aptos, and MULTI.

AGIX price prediction

AGIX is the native token for SingularityNet, a relatively small but fast-growing AI platform built on Cardano. The AGIX crypto price surged to a high of $0.130 this week, the highest point since October 14. It has jumped by more than 253% from the lowest point in 2022. It is unclear why the token rose but a likely reason is that it was in sync with other AI-focused coins.

Turning to the daily chart, we see that the token went parabolic this week. As it rose, it moved above the important resistance point at $0.072, the highest point on December 13. The coin managed to move above all moving averages and is now approaching the important resistance point at $0.136 In the same period, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have all surged.

Therefore, I suspect that SingularityNet’s token is about to have a major pullback. If this happens, the next key support level to watch will be at $0.10, which is about 25% below the current level.

AGIX chart by TradingView

Aptos price prediction

Aptos price also surged this week as several apps in its ecosystem saw significant outflows. APT surged to a high of $7, which was the highest point since November. Precisely, Aptos soared by more than 120% from the lowest point this year. It also moved above the important resistance point at $5.42. The token surged above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages.

Like AGIX, I feel that Aptos price has now gotten so overbought, meaning that it will likely retreat. If this happens, the next key level to watch will be at $5.42, which is about 20% below the current level.

AGIX chart by TradingView

MULTI price prediction

MULTI is the native token for Multichain, which was previously known as AnySwap. It is a leading platform in the Arbitrum ecosystem. Like Aptos and AGIX, the token surged to a high of $6.50 this week. It was up by more than 110% from the lowest level this year. It has also moved above all moving averages while oscillators are highly overbought. Therefore, I also suspect that the token will pullback in the coming days on profit taking.

MULTI chart by TradingView

