Cryptos to watch as Fidelity and Bitwise turn to Web 3.0

One of the best indicators of where money is going in the crypto space is to look at the activities of institutional investors. These are players with big money, and their actions directly impact the market’s potential direction. That’s why the recent moves by Fidelity and Bitwise spell good tidings for the Web 3.0 space.

Bitwise has announced that it is launching a Web 3.0 ETF. The ETF will trade under the ticker BWEB and invest in more than 40 companies, all within the Web 3.0 space. On its part, Fidelity is launching the Ethereum Index Fund, which is part of the organization’s push toward investing in the Ethereum ecosystem.

As this news filters into the market, Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies will likely see a pump and could end the week among the top performers. To take advantage of the potential of Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies, below are some of the best to watch now.

The Graph (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) is a web 3.0 cryptocurrency within the fast-growing Ethereum ecosystem. The Graph is designed to make querying the Ethereum blockchain easy, which is essential if Web 3.0 is to gain traction. Besides its critical role in Web 3.0, The Graph is currently trading at record lows after a heavily bearish 2022 year-to-date. As such, there is an incentive for traders to jump into GRT, a factor that could see this cryptocurrency trade in the green soon.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is one of the best Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies in the market today. That’s because it is designed for scalability , a critical factor if Web 3.0 is to replace Web 2.0. Now that institutional money is showing an interest in Web 3.0, Polkadot stands out among the cryptocurrencies that are likely to increase speculator interest.

On top of that, Polkadot is currently trading at a significant low from its most recent highs. As such, now that there is renewed interest in Web 3.0 thanks to institutional money, FOMO could set in the short term. Already, trader interest in Polkadot is rising, as seen by the rising buying volumes.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the king of smart contracts and supports the largest Web 3.0 ecosystem in crypto. So significant is Ethereum that it is impossible to talk about Web 3.0 without mentioning Ethereum. While Ethereum hasn’t shown much activity even after the Merge , the odds are that it could lead the way now that institutional money is starting to show an interest in Web 3.0.

The most significant factor likely to give Ethereum a price push in the short term is the move by Fidelity to launch an Ethereum Index Fund. This move creates the impression that institutional money believes in Ethereum and is a real reason to drive FOMO. The fact that Ethereum is currently trading at record lows will also likely add to the excitement around Ethereum in the short term.