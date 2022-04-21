Currency.com announces US expansion

Currency.com has expanded into the US, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Clients in the US will soon access it online.

The high-growth global crypto exchange will roll out a mobile-based application in the coming weeks. Its website will be available to US clients from 1 May 2022.

US customers can invest in popular cryptos

The platform’s US version will allow US residents to purchase, hold, and invest in top-traded cryptocurrencies. Currency.com US will be available in 48 states and territories. Clients in New York and Hawaii will be able to access the exchange in the coming months.

Currency.com US CEO Steve Gregory said:

Our expansion into the United States represents a milestone moment in the growth of Currency.com as we introduce our simplified, intuitive web-based platform to one of the world’s most mature cryptocurrency markets.

Exchange enjoys strong global growth

Currency.com’s expansion into the US follows strong global growth. Its trading activity was up by 445% y/y in 2021. Total trades executed on the crypto exchange climbed by 409% in the same period.

Gregory added:

Ever more people are taking more than a passing interest in cryptocurrencies. As a platform authorised and licensed to provide distributed ledger technology services, Currency.com is well placed to support investors in their journey. Our strong growth put us on track to expand into new markets, diversify the range of products and solutions we offer our clients, and work in close concert with regulators and trade organisations to ensure we continue to provide a secure environment for our clients to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies.

A crypto wallet and faster onboarding

Currency.com US will feature fiat-to-crypto payment gateways, a hosted crypto wallet, and a simplified onboarding process. Clients in the US will be among the first to benefit from faster and simpler onboarding and execution.

Currency.com’s fiat-to-crypto capability provides the flexibility to store, buy and invest in popular cryptocurrencies safely. The crypto wallet will let clients use credit cards to seamlessly buy or sell cryptocurrencies or link their Currency.com accounts with their bank ones.

Currency.com US will launch with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, adding more cryptocurrencies over time.

No compromise on compliance

The exchange will use proprietary machine learning technology to evaluate its clients’ risk profiles without compromising on compliance.