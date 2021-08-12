450% daily gains make CVAG the hottest token in today’s stalled crypto market

Crypto Village Accelerator is a launchpad and cryptocurrency incubator that helps new projects get off the ground. By bringing in funding through the CVAG token, the project is essentially a decentralised venture capital fund, but profits for CVAG holders make VC returns look slim. Today’s gain of 450% makes Crypto Village Accelerator the biggest gainer in the market.

Learn where to buy CVAG and everything else you need to know about the project in this article.

What is Crypto Village Accelerator?

Crypto Village Accelerator sees small crypto projects as a “village” and aims to help “villagers” get their ideas off the ground. CVAG acts as the intermediary token of what is essentially a decentralised venture capital fund: this “launchpad” business model has proved to be extremely popular in the crypto industry, as it adds value to both investors and speculative projects. Funding is crowdsourced, meaning that barriers to entry are lower than ever before for new projects, but also that any investor can contribute even a small amount of funding to exciting new projects they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

Should I buy CVAG today?

If you bought CVAG this week, today you’ve experienced an incredible windfall. Crypto Village Accelerator has rallied by 450% in the last 24 hours alone, making it arguably one of the market’s best picks for today. 450% returns could take years to manifest in a traditional VC setting, yet they’ve appeared almost spontaneously for CVAG.

Notably, at $0.300561 the current price is still miles below the all-time high of $4.45, which means the token could increase by another ten times before setting new highs. If CVAG can continue this upside move, even investors who get in now won’t have missed the boat, and the future prospects of the coin could take it even higher than this.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.