Cyber.bet review: pros and cons

If you are looking for an eSports betting site, you will probably come across the name Cyber.bet often since it is one of the popular eSport betting and sportsbook sites. In this review, we shall take a deeper look at the offerings of the site, how it works, its pros and cons, and why you should bet with it.

To start with, it is worth mentioning that Cyber.net was established in 2018 as an eSports betting site and later added a sportsbook in 2019. The bookmaker is headquartered in Willemstad, Curacao and operates under a Curacao license. It is also a member of the Esports Integrity Commission.

Cyber.bet website is operated by Ice Gaming N.V.

How it works

Being an Eastern European-based eSport betting and sportsbook site, Cyber.bet mainly attracts bettors from Eastern Europe although it accepts bettors from over 100 countries worldwide. Some of the site’s highlights include a 96%+ payout on football, over 1000 eSport events available every month, and extra options in tennis and basketball.

But to enjoy the features on Cyber.bet, you require to set up an account and deposit funds either in cryptocurrencies or fiat to start betting. For fiat deposits, Cyber.bet allows the use of Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Interbank, Mpesa, SAFETYPAY and NEOSURF. The accepted fiat currencies are the Brazilian Real, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Chilean Peso, Danish Krone, Euro, Guarani Paraguay, Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah, Kenyan Shilling, Mexican Peso, Nigerian Naira, Norwegian Krone, Swedish Krona, Thai Baht, US Dollar, Ukrainian Hryvnia, and Vietnamese Dong.

When it comes to crypto deposits, Cyber.bet allows deposits of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Cyber.bet bettors can choose between pre-match and in-play betting.

For pre-match betting, Cyber.bet offers an overall payout of 94% on 15+ sports ranging from tennis and football to snooker and handball. Payouts on football, which is one of the most followed sports, is about 96% on the top leagues and bettors have the chance of betting on more than 50 options like Corners and Asian Handicaps.

The odds on basketball are also competitive and bettors can bet on Quarter Over/Under and Alternative Handicaps. In tennis, the margin is 7-8% with less than ten markets currently.

For in-play betting, the Cyber.bet sportsbook offers 5,000+ events monthly with an average payout of 93%. Bettors can choose their preferred events from any sports offered on the website on the favourite tab and follow the events in live-action.

There are 50+ options for in-play betting in football including Win the Rest of the Game to Corners. Some key features such as Edit Bet, Cash Out, and Bet Builder are however missing. The in-play betting on tennis and basketball have payouts that are below the bookmaker’s average and bettors can find 30+ options including Point-Sets Over/Under and Alternative Handicaps.

The bet acceptance during in-play betting is relatively low compared to pre-match betting.

Key features

Customer support: Cyber.bet support team is available 24/7 in English and Russian, via email and Live Chat. Email support takes about an hour, which is relatively fast compared to its competitors.

Mobile apps: The Cyber.bet website is simple and easy to use with a smartphone and there is also a native app for Android devices. In addition, bettors can choose among seven different languages.

Deposits: Cyber.bet allows fiat and cryptocurrency deposits. Most importantly, deposits are instant and free and you can deposit up to €2,000 (or an equivalent amount of other currency including crypto). The minimum deposit amount you can make is an equivalent of €10.

Withdrawals: allows fiat and cryptocurrency withdrawals and the minimum amount of withdrawal you can make at a time is €20.

Minimum bet: The minimum amount that you can bet is €0.50.

Maximum bet: the maximum bet allowed both for pre-match and in-play betting is €10,000.

Maximum profit per wager: Bets have a €/$10,000 win limit.

Type of odds: American, Decimal, Indonesian, Hong Kong, and Malaysian.

Cyber.bet Odds: Football games have an average odd of 92.41%, Tennis games have an average odd of 91.69%, and basketball games have an average odd of 94.79%.

Available spots: Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Futsal, Handball, Ice Hockey, MMA, Rugby, Rugby Union, Snooker, Table Tennis, Tennis, US Sports, and Volleyball.

Available eSports: CS:GO, Call of Duty, Dota 2, League of Legends, and StarCraft.

Betting selection: Alternative Handicap Basketball, Alternative Handicap Tennis, Quarter Over/Under, Asian Bets, Point-Sets Over/Under, and Corners among others.

Cyber.bet pros and cons

Pros

Cyber.bet offers payouts above 91%.

Besides normal sports, Cyber.bet offers over 1000 eSport events monthly.

It offers a wide selection of betting selections.

There is a Live Twitch Channel available on the website that allows bettors to get updated with the game events.

It allows deposits and withdrawals in a wide range of fiat and cryptocurrencies.

It has an app for Android phone users.

It allows a minimum deposit of €10, which is affordable for most bettors.

The platform’s dashboard is simple and user-friendly.

Cons

Cyber.bet does not have an app for Apple mobile users.

It does not allow automated bets.

In-play bets do not allow Edit Bet and Bet Builder options.

In-play bets have a slow bet acceptance.

Some countries including Australia, China, Cyprus, France, Iran, Israel, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA, and Ukraine among others are restricted.

Why you should bet on Cyber.bet

If you are looking for a betting website where you can bet on real sports as well as eSports, then Cyber.net can be a good choice. The process of setting up of an account with the betting site is easy and straight forward and you can deposit fiat or cryptocurrencies to get started. In addition, you don’t need to break the bank to get started since you only require a minimum of €10 to get started.

The betting site also offers very competitive betting odds on both pre-match and pre-match betting.

They also run regular bonuses and promotions for both new and existing users. New users are provided with a promo code that opens the door for massive betting bonuses of up to 100% matched bonus of up to €300.

When you start betting you can bet with a minimum of €0.50 with a Maximum profit per wager of €10,000 win limit

Final verdict

Getting a reliable sport and eSport betting website on the internet can be quite complicated especially now that there are a lot of substandard betting sites some of which are just scams looking to defraud gullible bettors.

We hope the above Cyber.bet review provides you with a comprehensive overview of the eSport betting and sportsbook site to help in evaluating whether it is a site you would be interested in.