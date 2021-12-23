DappRadar Price (RADAR) is surging today: this is why it is rising

DappRadar (RADAR) started the day by registering a32% surge to trade at a high of $0.05849.

At the time of writing, the coin had retraced to $0.04627 but was still green with a rise of above 7% in the last 24 hours.

But why did DappRadar (RADAR) jump? What is the reason behind DappRadar (RADAR) price rise?

Here is why the coin is surging.

What Is DappRadar?

Before delving into why DaapRadar (RADAR) is rising, it is important to first understand what RADAR is.

DaapRadar is a decentralized application platform that tracks various chains and hosts categories of dApps. It is one of the most popular Dapp tracking platforms. It allows users to explore the dApp ecosystem and sort Dapps by users, volume, and Balance.

It several DApp categories to choose from. These categories include Gambling, Games, Social, DeFi, Exchanges, Marketplaces, Collectibles, and many more.

Why is DappRadar (RADAR) price rising?

The current RADAR price hike is attributed to the upcoming DApp store business offering.

According to an official announcement from the protocol:

“DappRadar, The World’s Dapp Store, has revealed its plans to extend its B2C dApp store offering to business partners, building on its existing decentralized applications data and analytics B2B product and long-standing partnerships with the dApp industry’s premier brands.”