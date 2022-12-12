Decentral Games announces a strategic partnership with Coingecko

Decentral Games and Coingecko will launch an exclusive limited edition ICE Poker skin NFT.

Decentral Games announced that it had entered a strategic partnership with CoinGecko, the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator. The partnership will see the two entities work together to launch an exclusive limited edition ICE Poker skin NFT and host a metaverse drop party.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the CoinGecko skin allows users to play ICE Poker and enter Sit-n-Go tournaments for free. Decentral Games added that players could also wear this skin around the Decentraland metaverse and become the iconic CoinGecko Gecko.

This latest cryptocurrency news comes after 10,000 ICE Poker skin NFTs were launched through CoinGecko’s loyalty program, the Candy Reward store, on Wednesday, December 7.

The ICE Poker skin didn’t last long, as the Congecko community redeemed the entire 10,000 skins in less than 24 hours. While commenting on this latest development, Miles Anthony, CEO of Decentral Games, said;

“It’s been amazing to see the unprecedented interest in the exclusive CoinGecko x ICE Poker Tournament wearable airdrop — all 10,000 were claimed in less than 24 hours! I’m looking forward to seeing Geckos at the ICE Poker tables and welcoming the CoinGecko community into Decentral Games and the metaverse.”

Coingecko and Decentral Games to host a drop party

Bobby Ong, COO and co-founder of CoinGecko, also commented that;

“Decentral Games’ ICE Poker is one of the leading play-to-earn metaverse games. We are honored to be a strategic partner, and for the opportunity to launch this limited-edition Gecko ICE Poker wearable, as a way to engage and celebrate our community.”

Thanks to this partnership, Decentral Games and Coingecko said they would be releasing another 10,000 ICE Poker skins through the Candy Reward store today, December 12. All CoinGecko ICE Poker skins will be airdropped on Friday, December 16, Decentral Games added.

In the spirit of the partnership, Decentral Games and CoinGecko will be co-hosting a metaverse drop party in Decentraland on Wednesday, December 21, at 9 pm EST.

Decentral Games is a project that builds games and social experiences in the metaverse that reach hundreds of thousands of visitors every month.

Meanwhile, CoinGecko delivers comprehensive information from thousands of data points such as price, trading volume, market capitalization, developer strength, community statistics, and more. It currently tracks over 13,000 crypto assets from over 500 exchanges worldwide.