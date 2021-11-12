Decentraland is up 32% today: here’s where to buy Mana coin

The live Decentraland price today is $3.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.7 billion. It has gained 32.14% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Mana coin, this guide is for you.

What is MANA?

Decentraland (MANA) defines itself as a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. In this virtual world, users purchase plots of land that they can later navigate, build upon and monetize. Decentraland was launched following a $24 million initial coin offering (ICO) that was conducted in 2017.

Should I buy MANA coin today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

MANA price prediction

As per LongForecast, MANA’s price might triple in the next five years. As per Coinquora, it could go up to as much as $50 in the next four years. Trading Education predicted MANA’s price will hit $4.5 by the end of 2025.

