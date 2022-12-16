Decentraland Price Prediction: Metacade Seems to Be a Better Option

The metaverse looks increasingly poised to become a major player in the tech world in the next few years. As more and more major companies are joining in, it looks like widespread adoption is just on the horizon. That means that now is the time to be looking at these projects that still have a lot of room to grow with some promising price predictions for the future.

Two projects in particular that could drive this progress are Decentraland (MANA) and Metacade (MCADE). In terms of price prediction, the big question is – which has the higher potential?

This article will cover the characteristics of each project and look over which has the bigger opportunity for returns.

What is Decentraland (MANA)?

Decentraland is a DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation) that creates, maintains, and governs a virtual world. The platform’s native token, MANA, is an ERC20 token that is used to purchase metaverse real estate and take part in governance voting.

Through leveraging the power of decentralised communities, Decentraland is one piece of the foundation on which the future of the GameFi industry could be built. In Decentraland, anyone can freely build 3D worlds, while exploring, navigating, and sharing their creation, which is a key reason why some investors believe that the Decentraland price prediction could be promising.

The Decentraland platform consists of two main elements. The Decentraland SDK is used to build metaverse-based experiences and the Decentraland client is used to view and interact with these experiences.

The Decentraland platform allows users to create, experience, and monetise content and applications. There are numerous ways to enjoy the Decentraland metaverse and a broad range of digital creations that can be made. Users can build their very own section of the virtual reality landscape and monetise artwork and other assets by minting them as NFTs.

By making the game-building process more accessible, Decentraland is expanding the scope of play-to-earn gaming.

Decentraland: prime real estate but losing popularity

A key drawback to Decentraland’s price prediction is its ongoing struggle to attract users in the past 12 months. The long-term price prediction for MANA could suffer as a result. A recent report indicated that there were fewer than 1000 active users that were buying and selling MANA tokens. So although the platform offers unique functionality and does have high potential, the price prediction is currently less than others in the metaverse space.

Experts see metaverse-based projects as prime long-term investments due to the utility being offered in these digital landscapes. Investors are predicting that the MANA price will rise from current levels alongside other metaverse tokens, but it may struggle to reclaim its previous highs. These projects use advanced technologies that bring people together from all over the world and long-term Decentraland price predictions are higher than the current prices but nothing to marvel at.

One metaverse project that is enjoying a different level of success is Metacade which has already shown major potential for the coming years. While Decentraland’s MANA coin has been disappointing for a lot of crypto investors during 2022, Metacade’s MCADE has become an attractive alternative.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is a comprehensive Play-to-Earn gaming platform that is building the biggest arcade on the blockchain. Metacade offers a range of arcade-style games on a platform that integrates gaming with earning opportunities.

On top of this, Metacade hosts Play-to-Earn tournaments, where gamers can add a competitive element to their experience. By connecting GameFi enthusiasts on the platform and providing MCADE token rewards, Metacade offers competitive gamers new ways to enjoy some of the best Play-to-Earn games around.

A strong approach to community-building

Aside from being the go-to arcade for P2E gaming, Metacade is also a user-focused platform. For example, MCADE tokens will be used to reward community members for their contributions to the Metacade space. Users can help other players to uncover the best methods for playing the latest GameFi titles and Metacade will provide financial rewards. Simply put, users can earn by taking part in the community. That includes sharing their knowledge about the latest games while building new relationships with other gamers.

Since the project is fully focused on its community, Metacade will become a DAO to allow players to vote on governance proposals using MCADE tokens. This hands more power back to gamers as they decide on the best course of action for several key features in a digital world that will be entirely controlled by MCADE token holders.

Supporting the future of GameFi

A key feature that community members will be able to influence is the Metagrants program. Metagrants will be used to fund the next wave of GameFi innovators, as the community can vote on a number of investment pitches and decide which projects sound the best. In this sense, the Metacade community will have a direct influence over the future of Play-to-Earn gaming.

Metacade will also include a Web3 jobs board from 2024 onwards. This section of the metaverse world will connect up-and-coming blockchain games with a dedicated community of gamers. The aim is to let the Metacade community test out these new titles and provide feedback to the development teams in exchange for MCADE token rewards.

Decentraland vs Metacade

Metaverse projects are certainly looking like a solid bet for the future, especially as the utility being offered in these roadmaps is extensive. With Metacade still at an earlier stage in its development, it naturally has much higher than any Decentraland price prediction.

Looking at Decentraland, the MANA coin has already experienced major growth in its token value. Between 2020 and 2021, MANA’s price rose by almost 10,000%. Since then, however, the project has experienced a major pullback and investors are predicting that the price may never reach the same heights as in 2021. For now, the Decentraland price prediction is $2.22. If MANA manages to break this key level of resistance, then new all-time highs can be reached.

In contrast, Metacade has just started its token presale and has nowhere to go but up. With so much value on the horizon, investors have been jumping into MCADE and have made some major gains already. The long-term price prediction looks significantly higher than current prices after the token was initially launched at just $0.008. At such an early stage, Metacade could even rise by a similar level to Decentraland’s 10,000% before the next bull run begins. By 2025, MCADE price prediction is expected to reach the $5 mark.

Looking at everything with clear eyes, the choice between MCADE and MANA is clear. Metacade’s token looks like it has a much brighter future ahead of it.

Buy MANA on eToro here .