MANA is the first of the top 100 coins by market cap to start recovering from yesterday’s losses. The live Decentraland (MANA) price today is $3.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.4 billion. Decentraland is up 9.99% in the last 24 hours.

What is Decentraland?

Decentraland (MANA) defines itself as a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications.

In this virtual world, users purchase plots of land that they can later navigate, build upon and monetize.

Decentraland was launched following a $24 million initial coin offering (ICO) that was conducted in 2017. The virtual world launched its closed beta in 2019 and opened to the public in February 2020.

Since then, users have created a wide range of experiences on their parcels of LAND, including interactive games, sprawling 3D scenes and a variety of other interactive experiences.

Decentraland is built for content creators, businesses and individuals that are looking for a new artistic medium, business opportunity, or source of entertainment.

In total, the Decentraland gameworld — termed the “Metaverse” — is divided into 90,601 individual parcels of LAND, each of which is represented by an ERC-721 non-fungible token.

Each LAND is exactly 16m x 16m (256 square meters) and can be found at a particular coordinate in the Metaverse.

Though LAND holders are free to develop their plot into whatever they choose, much of the Metaverse is broadly divided into several districts, each of which has a different size and theme.

These districts were generated through individual crowdsales for MANA tokens, and parcels of LAND in these districts cannot be traded.

Should I buy Decentraland today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis.

Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Decentraland price prediction

Crowd Wisdom predicts MANA will trade between $ 3.06 and $ 3.22 in the next few hours. Buy is their technical recommendation for the next few hours.

4 out of the 6 momentum indicators are positive. 1 of the 6 indicators is negative.

