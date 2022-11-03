Decentraland the fastest growing crypto – eToro

Key Takeaways

Decentraland has added more holders than any token since last year, increasing 469% according to eToro

Top 3 movers comprise MANA (metaverse), SHIBA (meme) and ENJ (gaming)

Bitcoin is the most popular crypto, pushing last year’s leader Cardano down to second

Shiba the biggest riser, jumping from 16th most popular to 6th among eToro investors

Prices in the crypto markets have only been going one way this year – down.

Yet despite the bloodbath, once you zoom out and consider the number of investors that have poured into the space in recent years, adoption has increased massively.

Looking through eToro data, we assessed which coins have grown the most in popularity with crypto investors this year.

Decentraland the fastest growing crypto

Looking at the growth in investors compared to the same time last year, there is a wide range of coin types featuring in the top 10.

King of the hill is metaverse token Decentraland, with a staggering 437% increase in holders on eToro compared to Q3 last year.

The metaverse token has had a rollercoaster ride in the same timeframe. Trading this time last year at $0.78, it rocketed upwards to $5.48 before falling back down to earth to trade at $0.70 – lower than a year ago.

The growth in holders will be pleasing news as Decentraland looks to continue building its virtual reality blockchain world. It also came embroiled in a story about how low its users were last month, but the report appeared to be misleading.

Still trading within the top 50 cryptos at a market cap north of $1 billion, yet with more and more rivals within this space, Decentraland will be interesting to watch going forward.

To the surprise of approximately nobody, SHIBA is in second with a stout 269% growth in holders compared to this time last year. The Dogecoin alternative took the crypto world by storm this year, printing absolutely outrageous gains.

Breaching a $41 billion market cap at its peak, SHIBA is now 87% off this mark. With 269% extra users holding the doggy token compared to last year, it is tempting to wonder how many of those latecomers are firmly in the red.

Enjin completes the top 3, the blockchain gaming token. Perhaps nothing sums up the wide-ranging reach of crypto more than the top 3 movers in the last year occupying the contrasting spaces of a metaverse token, a meme and a gaming token.

Shiba the biggest riser

Looking at the cryptocurrencies by total number of users, Bitcoin is unsurprisingly top. The original crypto was actually second on eToro last year, behind Cardano, which boasts a notoriously fervent community.

Ethereum comes in third, but it is really the jump of Shiba that is the most jarring compared to last year. The meme token was in sixteenth in Q3 of 2021, but now sits in sixth place, only one spot behind the famous Dogecoin. Imagine predicting that last year.

Final Thoughts

Obviously, it has been a torrid year for crypto. The macro environment is the worst it has been in the short lifetime that crypto has existed – remember, Satoshi only launched Bitcoin in 2009.

The above figures help to show that, in zooming out and looking at the underlying fundamentals, the long-term trajectory of crypto is still upward. Sure, there are plenty of tokens collapsing toward zero, but there are also projects with thousands of investors that barely even existed last year.