Have you been looking to buy Decentraland’s (MANA/USD) this month? Unfortunately, a technical outlook shows the metaverse token is not ready yet. The token has claimed a new low in the year and looks increasingly bearish. At least, we expect a potential new low, and you would not want to chase the clouds for now. What is happening?

A prolonged crypto winter has dealt a blow to the once-booming metaverse sector. Consequently, MANA has lost 92% of its value since November 2021. The token now trades at the lowest value since June 2021, losing its post-boom surge in the process.

Perhaps it has become lonely there in the metaverse as crypto winter ravages. According to data released by DappRadar last month, metaverse platforms, including Decentraland , are struggling to retain users. The low development activity has been responsible for the price weakness. Investors may have to wait longer before we see another recovery for the token.

MANA technical outlook shows weakening momentum

MANA/USD Chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, MANA is on a clear downtrend. The key level at $0.8 was tested, allowing the cryptocurrency to proceed lower.

Technical indicators are also bearish. Since August, the 20-day MA has never recovered above the 50-day MA. The MACD indicator remains in the bear zone. The momentum is weak, and the bear pressure is rising further.

What next for MANA?

MANA is heading to a bottomless pit after hitting the June 2021 lows. Although the bulls can arrest a further decline below the level, there is no such indication yet.

We hold a bearish view until suitable support is found and MANA shows sufficient upside. A recovery above the $8 resistance would be ideal to consider a bullish view.

