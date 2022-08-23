Quivr, a decentralised social identity and verification platform, has raised $3.55 million in a bid to expand its services and reach more users.

Quivr, a decentralised social identity and verification platform, announced on Tuesday, August 23, that it has raised $3.55 million in a seed funding round.

According to the press release shared, the funding round was led by Infinity Ventures Crypto, with participation from Jason Zeng (Co-Founder of Tencent), C2 Ventures, Sfermion and FBG Capital.

Quivr will use the funds to launch the platform to the public, allowing consumers the opportunity to create their very own social graph, serving as a “digital résumé” that verifies behaviors and interests via badges.

Furthermore, this funding will allow Quivr to maintain its mission to allow anyone the opportunity to represent their most complete self as real and authenticated online as they can offline, with the goal of making the digital world more humanistic and trusted.

According to the team, Quivr will validate and authenticate the user’s personal interests/online footprint through a mobile app that is connected directly to other social platforms (i.e., Twitter, Spotify, LinkedIn, etc.). Once they claim their verification “badge,” it is then minted into its own NFT and recorded on the blockchain.

While commenting on this latest development, Raymond Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Quivr, said;

“At Quivr, our mission is to create a secure digital identity – powered by you, for everyone to represent their most complete self online and offline. We’re working to make the digital world a more human world; we believe people are best understood and represented when we embrace all parts of our human identity. Quivr allows people to express their unique selves on the web, with a trusted layer of verification.”

Through unique badges that validates user true identity, Quivr said it would aggregate from all other social channels to create one place where users can be their most authentic self.

Quivr added that it intends to impact the web3 landscape by establishing a universal social identification system for its digital audience.