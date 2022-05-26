Decentralized social crypto trading platform, NAGAX launches staking features

NAGAX, a decentralized social crypto trading platform, has announced the launch of its crypto staking feature. Users will be able to stake the native NAGA Coin (NGC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE), and Polkadot (DOT) among other cryptocurrencies like BCH, Tether’s USDT, USDC, AXS, MATIC, and ADA.

The staking feature is aimed at helping crypto investors (both beginners and professionals) earn an extra income on their idle tokens.

NAGAX staking feature

The NAGAX staking feature will offer competitive APR rates with NGC holders being able to earn a greater return through a VIP program. The staking time rages from a minimum of 24 hours to an unlimited maximum period.

Users who stake for a particular period can extend their staking period as they so wish; meaning a user can stake for 24 hours and then extend the period to 7, 14, 0r 30 days as they wish.

The platform charges no fees for staking making it a great staking platform for crypto holders.

NGC stakers have a more fantastic opportunity of earning on the NAGAX platform. They can earn anywhere between 12% and 20% depending on the investment. NGC stakers with an investment of more than 10,000 NGC tokens can earn a minimum APR of 20% while those with an investment of less than 10,000 NGC tokens can earn a minim APR of 12%.

NAGAX’s latest move to add a staking feature introduces an easy way for users to earn interest on the crypto assets that they already hold.

About NAGAX

NAGAX is a social crypto trading platform that was launched by a popular European-based firm called NAGA Group AG.

It offers users a secure and transparent platform for the quick transparent exchange of 70+ cryptocurrencies.