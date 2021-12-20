The live Decred price today is $75.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $90.5 million. Decred is up 6.26% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Decred, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Decred now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy DCR with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy DCR with Binance today

What is Decred?

Decred (DCR) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency launched in February 2016. The Decred token and protocol were created to facilitate open governance, community interaction, and sustainable funding policies. According to the official whitepaper, Decred was created in such a way that the community approves all transactions and changes made regarding the protocol. Hence, there is no way for big Decred holders to manipulate the operation of the protocol. Decred was heavily influenced by Bitcoin and utilized many of the underlying principles of the original cryptocurrency.

Should I buy Decred today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Decred price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the Decred price can go up to $174 in one year. This comes to earning potential of +135.54% in one year. The price of Decred will have reached $574 in 2026.

Decred on social media