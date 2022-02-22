DeFi projects are becoming central in the growth of the blockchain space over the last few years. There are also brand new DeFi projects that are coming out each day, each offering a promise of great financial autonomy from traditional finance. Here is why DeFi is heating up:

There is massive investor confidence around DeFi right now.

Billions of dollars are already locked in leading DeFi projects.

DeFi projects provide a lot of utility hence a lot of value for investors

If you have been thinking about getting some exposure to DeFi, we have some exciting projects here below that you can get into if you want.

Compound (COMP)

Compound (COMP) is a decentralised finance protocol that provides access to a series of staking opportunities for crypto holders. The purpose of this protocol is to make it easier for users to borrow and lend crypto assets on a peer-to-peer basis.

Data Source: Tradingview

The Compound protocol and its native token COMP are all based on the Ethereum network. This is one of the hottest DeFi projects on the chain, and at the time of writing, COMP was trading at $108 with a market cap of around $709 million.

Liquity (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) strives to offer interest-free borrowing on the Ethereum blockchain as well. As of now, the platform has seen immense growth with nearly $1.2 billion in total value locked or TVL. The token also appears to have significant upside potential. At press time, it had a market cap of around $35 million. Also, its native token LQTY was trading at $2.15.

Cream Finance (CREAM)