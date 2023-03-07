DeFiChain announces sponsorship of the National Fighting Championship in Germany

DeFiChain has voted to sponsor the National Fighting Championship in Germany.

The NFC has more than 10 million viewers globally and will give DeFiChain a chance to reach more people.

The championship will host six live events in 2023, and each event will attract 2,500-6,000 fans onsite.

DeFiChain votes to sponsor the NFC in Germany

DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralised financial applications and services to everyone, has announced that its community members have voted to sponsor the National Fighting Championship (NFC) this year.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, DeFiChain said the NFC is the German version of the widely known UFC and has more than 10 million viewers globally.

The championship is set to host six live events in 2023, and each of these events will attract 2,500-6,000 fans onsite.

DeFiChain pointed out that it would sponsor five of the six events this year. These events are;

25 March, 2023: NFC 13 Westfalenhallen Dortmund

27 May, 2023: NFC 14 Maritim Hotel Düsseldorf

16 September, 2023: NFC 15 Telekom Dome Bonn

11 November 2023: NFC 16 Showpalast Munich

16 December, 2023: NFC 17 Maritim Hotel Düsseldorf

DeFiChain’s community is growing in Germany

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Michael Ortlepp, Managing Director of the NFC organizer Fighting GmbH, said;

“It is a great joy and privilege for us to announce our partnership with DeFiChain. NFC, as well as DeFiChain, follow the same values and goals and are made for a great partnership that will have a lasting effect on the German MMA scene.”

DeFiChain has seen its community grow in the German market in recent months, and by sponsoring the biggest German MMA league, the project can attract more crypto-curious people to the German market.

The sponsorship was a decision based on market research. DeFiChain collaborated with several agencies to conduct market research and found out that crypto users and developers are highly interested in gaming, basketball, fighting sports and drone racing.

Benedikt Keck, Project Lead NFC Sponsoring at DeFiChain, also said;

“I’m really happy about the partnership between us and the team of fighting.de. With the DeFiChain sponsored 10,000€ “Fighter of the Night Bonus,” we are able to give the fighters the appreciation they deserve. Our community is looking forward to being part of this fantastic fighting community.”

DeFiChain added that they would also sponsor a “Fighter Of The Night Bonus” for the best fight of the evening. The fighters will be paid directly in DFI, the native token of the DeFiChain ecosystem.

Furthermore, DeFiChain said there would be a “Fan of the Night Bonus,” where one fan will be randomly selected during the live event, and if they can show that they have the DeFiChain Wallet installed, they will get 1,000 DFI.