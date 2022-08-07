DeFiChain Community Brings Attractive Rewards For DFI ERC-20 Pairs on Uniswap

Singapore, Singapore, 7th August, 2022, Chainwire

DeFiChain , the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, is thrilled to announce that its community has voted to offer lucrative liquidity mining rewards for the ERC-20 format of its native DFI token pairs on Uniswap. The proposal put forth by DeFiChain’s Lead Researcher received more than 96% votes in favor.

DeFiChain has allocated one million DFI tokens from the Community Fund to incentivize liquidity mining for the DFI-ETH, DFI-USDT, and the new DFI-USDC pairs on Uniswap.

The Community Fund receives a small percentage of the block rewards and has accumulated over 27,092,291 DFI tokens, which are available to anyone interested in developing on the DeFiChain blockchain. However, funds are only released if more than 51% of the nodes agree to the proposal. Masternodes are eligible to sign a message to either agree or deny a proposal.

With leading exchanges like Bybit and KuCoin now supporting DFI in ERC-20, the DeFiChain community voted to increase the token’s utility in the ERC-20 format. The incentives are aimed at increasing the trading volume of the ERC-20 format of DFI, and boosting the visibility and awareness of DFI in the wider DeFi ecosystem. The increased trading volume should also encourage more adoption of DFI by other exchanges and services.

Santiago Sabater, the CEO of DeFiChain Accelerator said, “With the new liquidity pools and the various upcoming projects to increase the utility of DFI on ERC-20, DeFiChain’s adoption is growing massively. DeFiChain is opening the gates to offer its decentralized assets such as decentralized stocks, commodities and ETFs to the whole DeFi community on the Ethereum blockchain. This will result in massive capital inflows, pleasuring DeFiChain’s investors while creating new use cases for Ethereum users.”

The liquidity mining rewards will be distributed in the following manner:

DFI-ETH pair at 0.5 DFI per Ethereum block

DFI-USDT pair at 0.25 DFI per Ethereum block

DFI-USDC pair at 0.25 DFI per Ethereum block

In total, one DFI token will be distributed per Ethereum block. Just like DFI emission rate on DeFiChain mainnet, block reward is scheduled to reduce by 4% every 7 days (in blocks) starting 9AM UTC on August 22. Before that, rewards will only be distributed at a constant rate of 1% of the above rates. It is estimated to allow the reward to sustain well over a year.

A smart contract will be published on Ethereum mainnet that allows the rewards to be paid out in accordance to the schedule. Upon publishing of the smart contract, DFI will be placed in the smart contract in tranches, for safety reasons.

An accompanying decentralized app will be launched for liquidity providers to take part in the liquidity mining program.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain created as a hard fork of the Bitcoin network to enable advanced DeFi applications. It is dedicated to enabling fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. DeFiChain offers liquidity mining, staking, decentralized assets, and decentralized loans. The DeFiChain Foundation’s mission is to bring DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Contacts

