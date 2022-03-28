As the crypto market rallies at the start of the week, coins like Dent (DENT) have posted double-digit daily gains with weekly rallies of over 30% or so. But as with every bullish run, a pullback is always around the corner. For DENT, there seems to be a capped upward potential. Here is what you need to know:

The coin has rallied by 11% in the last 24 hours

Dent is also up by around 30% over the last 7 days.

The recent upswing is likely to continue before capping at a crucial resistance.

Data Source: Tradingview

Dent (DENT) – Why is upward momentum capped?

After gaining nearly 30% over the last 7 days, it seems like DENT still has some room to grow. However, we do not expect the coin to truly trend upwards for long. At the moment, DENT is trading at $0.034. There are two important resistance zones to watch.

The first one is the $0.035 mark, and the second is the $0.41. As of now, it seems like DENT is testing the first resistance zone but is yet to break through. In fact, in 24-hour trading, we saw some significant pullback from the morning sessions, where daily gains dropped from 15% to around 11%.

This could suggest that weakness at $0.35 is coming, and DENT may as well fail to surge past that first hurdle. If indeed this happens, DENT is likely to fall sharply before the end of the week. But if bulls can rally above $0.35, then $0.41 will be next.

Is DENT worth buying?

There is no momentum right now, to be fair. Yes, the coin has pushed up in the last 7 days, but we expect it to trade mostly sideways in the coming days as bulls try to smash past the crucial resistance we have talked about above. It would therefore be better to wait until the price has pulled back slightly.