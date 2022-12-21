The cross-chain swap feature offers users competitive rates across all the supported chains.

OpenOcean supports Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Avalanche blockchains.

The 1-click feature allows users to easily transfer, bridge and swap tokens.

OpenOcean, a leading decentralised exchange (DEX) and cross-chain swaps aggregator, has launched a new cross-chain platform where users can leverage a 1-click functionality to bridge, swap and transfer cryptocurrencies.

The aggregator’s product is now accessible across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Avalanche.

Integration with Celer and Multichain

According to the OpenOcean team, users can now tap into the technology to enjoy the best in terms of trading returns.

The DEX platform will offer competitive rates on all supported chains, and is looking to expand its reach with the integration of the Celer and Multichain bridges. To the benefit of users, OpenOcean’s technology will automatically locate the best route for a user’s swap.

Once this is done, the next step is to maximise potential returns through comparisons of rates across bridges. All these will take into consideration gas and bridge costs to ensure users get the best value.

OpenOcean offers interoperable swaps for more than 1,100 coins, with support for most chains allowing users to trade any token.