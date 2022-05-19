The OmniDex1 DEX scraper is now live, enabling Dia to collect and aggregate market data from the OmniDEX on Telos.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about Dia: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Dia now.

What is Dia?

DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source oracle platform that enables market actors to source, supply and share trustable data.

DIA aims to be an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem, to bring together data analysts, data providers and data users.

In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial DApps.

DIA is the governance token of the platform. It is currently based on ERC-20 Ethereum protocol.

Should I buy Dia today?

Dia can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Dia price prediction

According to Tech News Leader, Dia’s coin will dip to $0.74 in 1 year, but then go up to $2.16 in 5 years. A decade from now, 1 DIA will be worth $13.71.

Wallet Investor thinks DIA is a bad investment. They predict a drop to $0.04, around half of its current price. This is a loss of 95%.

