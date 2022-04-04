DNT is skyrocketing, up 117%: here’s where to buy DNT

DNT is the native coin of District0x, which was created to tackle some of the inefficiencies that come with operating and creating distributed community marketplaces. It incurred positive sentiment after witnessing volume and price breakout on technical charts.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy DNT, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy DNT now

As DNT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase DNT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy DNT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for DNT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including DNT.

What is DNT?

DNT is based on the ERC-20 standard, used to create and issue smart contracts on the Ethereum Mainnet. The District0x platform is a network of decentralised communities and markets, on which you can launch a decentralised platform governed by a DAO.

Each decentralized platform is called a “district” and is built on a standard open source framework consisting of front-end libraries, also known as d0xINFRA, as well as Ethereum smart contracts.

Should I buy DNT today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

DNT price prediction

Wallet Investor finds it a good long-term investment and expects a long-term increase. In April 2027, it will trade for $0.44, up from around $0.19 at the moment.

A 5-year investment might generate revenue of around +131%. If you invest $100 in it now, it might reach $231 in 5 years.

DNT on social media