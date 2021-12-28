Dogecoin's Shibetoshi Nakamoto said he has no plans to ever return to the coin project citing an unappreciative community

On Monday, Billy Markus (going by the handle Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter) spoke out about a number of topics around his meme coin, DOGE. Most significantly, the DOGE co-founder reiterated that he had no plans to return to the project, saying he would never be its official leader.

Some in the DOGE community don't appreciate his efforts

His reason, he justified, was that the more effort he put into the space, the poorer the treatment he received from the community. He, however, reaffirmed his support for those who were actively trying to improve the state of the space.

"Yet another reminder: I don't speak for dogecoin… I will defend those who I feel are actively making the space better. I will discourage those who I feel aren't. I will talk about whatever I want," Markus posted on his Twitter yesterday.

Markus revealed that he intends to remain a part of the community, revealing that he held a stash of 220,00o Dogecoins.

His partner in the creation of DOGE, Jackson Palmer, is absolutely no fan of the crypto industry at large. Taking a more than just casual stance, Palmer has previously shown distaste for the industry as it propagates a capitalist system that churns wealth only to the rich, empowering them to evade tax via loose regulations.

In a series of tweets expressing his views back in July, Palmer labelled crypto a "right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology" whose claims of decentralization were non-existent and was instead a system tied to the current centralized financial structure.

In a different Twitter conversation sparked by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the DOGE co-founder said he did not believe any reasonable runaway from corporate gatekeepers was possible. He pointed out that his goal was to create, have fun, and make money from crypto. Tesla CEO Elon Musk chipped in, saying he loved DOGE for that very reason.

Both the Tesla chief and Block's Jack Dorsey have relentlessly ridiculed the idea of Web3 and the metaverse as being neither here nor there.

A community staking concept on DOGE

Meanwhile, those actively building the DOGE space have been busy as per a recent announcement. The Dogecoin Foundation last Thursday released the Dogecoin Trailmap, which revealed a current partnership with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to set up a proposal for a community staking version of proof of stake on the network.

"(The PoS version) will allow everyone, not just the big players to participate in a way that rewards them for their contribution to running the network, and at the same time gives back to the whole community through charitable causes," the Foundation's team said.