Dogecoin faces a 60% downswing as meme coins trend lower

Dogecoin has accelerated its slide significantly over the past week. The coin is slowly trying to find some momentum, but gains over the last 24 hours have been modest at best. However, DOGE faces a major downside from a longer point of view. The coin could potentially slide by 60% over the coming weeks. Here are some of the things you need to know:

DOGE appears to be accelerating downwards to the $0.048 support.

A breakdown at this price will trigger a downside towards $0.041.

This will represent over 60% in losses from the current price.

Data Source: TradingView

How DOGE can avoid this sell-off

There are two ways DOGE can avert a sharp decline in the near term. First of all, the coin will need to find buying momentum and push the price well above $0.1. If this happens, we could see a more sustained uptrend that limits the downside by a huge margin. But based on trends in the market right now, we do not think the coin will rise above $0.1.

Secondly, Dogecoin must hold the $0.048 support. This is relatively doable since the coin is already above this threshold by well over 20%. As long as broader weakness in the market eases, we are likely to see a stronger consolidation above this price.

But there is still a risk that these two scenarios will not play out. After all, the market has already turned bearish. As such, it is likely that DOGE will fail to keep the $0.048 support and consequently slide 60% from its price.

When will DOGE recover?

A full recovery for Dogecoin will need months. The coin is already way lower from its ATH, and it doesn’t seem like there is enough demand for meme coins to push it up.

But a slight recovery to $0.1 is not far off. For now, the short-term outlook for dogecoin is bearish.