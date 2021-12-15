Dogecoin is gaining rapidly after Elon Musk announced he would begin accepting it as payment for some merchandise. It’s high time as the original meme coin’s performance has been lackluster of late. If you want to know where to buy Dogecoin, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Dogecoin now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy DOGE with eToro today

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular "doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013. Dogecoin's creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience, since it was based on a dog meme. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Dogecoin can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to see how this market trend will play out.

Dogecoin price prediction

The current price of Dogecoin is $0.1831, which is 16% higher than 24 hours ago. According to Crowd Wisdom, the overall recommendation for 24 hours is Buy. All of the 5 momentum metrics are positive.

Dogecoin on social media