Catecoin, a highly profitable ecosystem and a Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rival, has launched CatPay, Live Mint reported earlier today.

The platform is bringing a P2E game called Rise of Cats to market, and the new token will be used for in-game rewards similarly to Axie Infinity, where gamers earn SLP to play.

CatPay will be a universal token in the game. It can be used to pay for tournament entry fees, upgrade cats in-game, and unlock various future game features. Players mine CatPay tokens in-game as well.

Tokens spent in-game will be burnt

All CatPay tokens spent on in-game upgrades, and some of the CatPay from tournaments will be burnt to control inflation. 1% of marketplace transaction volume will go toward buying back and burning CatPay.

There will also be a staking platform where you can stake Shiba Inu and other popular meme coins to earn CatPay.

High ROI anticipated

Within a few months of the launch of Catecoin, people who invested as little as $100 got a return of $50,000. Many people hope CatPay Token will yield similar returns, but it’s too early to say, and caution is advised.

At any rate, CatPay Token will drive the price of Catecoin up again, offering investors some returns.

Catecoin is organizing a public sale of CatPay. People who stake Catecoin tokens can take part. It’s also possible to buy this token directly from PancakeSwap.

At the time of writing, Catecoin had gained 4.62% in the last 24 hours.