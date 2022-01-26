Elon Musk seems intent on giving Dogecoin permanent staying power. The ur-meme coin continues to gain after he tweeted he would eat a happy meal on TV if Macdonald’s started to accept Dogecoin as payment.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Dogecoin, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Dogecoin now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy DOGE with eToro today

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular "doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.

Dogecoin's creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience, since it was based on a dog meme.

Dogecoin has been used primarily as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content. You can get tipped Dogecoin by participating in a community that uses the digital currency.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Dogecoin price prediction

2021 was a great year for DOGE by all accounts. It was trading for $0.0057 at the beginning of the year, reached $0.034 in February, and then went up to $0.74 in early May. However, the coin had lost a large portion of its value about a month later.

Some analysts expect DOGE to hit an ATH of $1 in 2022. Others are less bullish. It can go up to a maximum of $0.40 according to Wallet Investor.

Dogecoin on social media