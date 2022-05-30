Dogecoin up 5%: it’s trending on news of soon being accepted for SpaceX merchandise

SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has noted that the company will start accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments for its merchandise. The news comes after Tesla, another Musk’s company, started accepting Dogecoin payments for its merchandise sometimes back.

Musk tweeted:

“Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too.”

Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

On both occasions, Musk’s comment has caused the famous and largest meme coin by market cap to rally.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.08549 up from a low of $0.07936 on Friday, May 27.

When will SpaceX’s DOGE payments start?

Musk said that the payment option to purchase SpaceX merchandise will be available soon but he did not state specifically when it will be made available to the general public.

When he was asked if SpaceX will enable their customers to pay for Starlink internet connection with DOGE he said:

’’Maybe one day’’

Besides, last year May 10, SpaceX started accepting full payment for a lunar mission, “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon,” using Dogecoin.

Musk stated:

“Dogecoin would become the first cryptocurrency in space.”