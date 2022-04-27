Like all Elon Musk-related cryptocurrencies, Dogelon Mars soared on the Twitter buy news yesterday, reaching an all-time high for the month of April. It started declining thereafter. At the time of writing, it had shed 6% of its value.

There are also rumors of a Binance listing. If you want to know what Dogelon Mars is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy Dogelon Mars, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Dogelon Mars now

As ELON is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ELON using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ELON right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ELON

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ELON.

What is Dogelon Mars?

Dogelon Mars is a dog-themed meme coin running on the Ethereum Mainnet and Polygon Mainnet. It follows the example of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Floki Inu, and other successful canine coins.

Dogelon Mars combines a number of popular meme coin themes. Its name combines Dogecoin and Elon Musk, the outspoken supporter of Dogecoin.

It also alludes to Mars, a spin on the famous moon meme, suggesting that Dogelon will undergo a major surge. Beyond its rather arbitrary name, Dogelon Mars has managed to build a significant community.

Should I buy Dogelon Mars today?

Dogelon Mars can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Dogelon Mars price prediction

Tech News Leader predicts Dogelon Mars can reach $0.000001 in 1 year. It will be worth $0.0000044 in 5 years and $0.000027 in a decade.

