Doodles 2 are collectibles that will be accessible across multiple ecosystems, including computer, phone and social media.

The Doodles team chose Flow for its scalability, composability, security and no gas fees.

Users can mint their first wearables and create Doodles 2 NFTs on Flow as from 31 January.

Doodles, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform that’s been one of the hits of the NFT ecosystem, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated drop dubbed Doodles 2.

The Doodles 2 is a series of collectibles that allows holders to customize their Doodle with wearables, including apparels, accessories, and gadgets. It’s an offshoot of the core Doodles collection, one of the top NFT collections from last year and which features 10,000 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Doodles 2 comes to Flow

According to the project’s team, the new collection is launching on the Flow, an eco-friendly Web3 blockchain.

Doodles CEO Julian Holguin said they chose Flow because of its powerful composability, security, no gas fees and on-chain scalability – a key functionality for the new set of collectibles. In short, having portable and interoperable NFTs is the goal, with the feature allowing for access across social platforms, live events, and gaming worlds.

“As we open Doodles up to the world, we know we can rely on an architecture that was built to scale from day one. Flow offers an easy onboarding to Doodles for newcomers to NFTs and web3, from seamless checkout experiences to world-class security, safety and recoverability of their Doodles,” Holguin added.

The Flow team tweeted:

(2/6)

Flow was built from the ground up to unlock mass-scale user experiences like @Doodles 😃 Frictionless onboarding

📈 Proven scalability

💸 Seamless checkout flows

🔐 World-class security

🧪 Composability With Doodles 2 collectibles, there's no limit to the possibilities — Flow (@flow_blockchain) January 25, 2023

Doodles core holders can expect to mint their first Doodles 2 wearables and create Flow NFTs beginning 31 January. Fans will be able to buy, sell and trade their Doodle wearables on the Gaia marketplace.

Those new to the Doodles ecosystem can easily create a wallet via Gmail and buy wearables using credit cards. All this happens “in just a few clicks,” the team tweeted, highlighting that this is “how Top Shot got 400k people to buy the first NFT.”